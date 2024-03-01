How to use Google's Photomath app to solve math problems instantly: A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google's Photomath App

If you've ever struggled with a tough math problem and wished for a solution, there's an app called Photomath that can help. Recently acquired by Google in May 2022, Photomath is now available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

How does Photomath work?

Photomath does just what its name suggests: it lets you take a picture of a math problem, and then it provides step-by-step solutions. It's not just for simple equations; Photomath can handle word problems, trigonometry, calculus, and more.

Why is Photomath useful?

For students or anyone looking to improve their math skills, Photomath is a valuable tool. It offers instant solutions and helps users understand how to solve math problems step by step.

How to use the Photomath app?

Download the Photomath app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Open the app and use the built-in scanner to capture a clear picture of the math problem. Make sure to capture the entire problem without missing any details. Alternatively, you can manually type the problem into the app. Once you've inputted the problem, the app will provide a step-by-step solution, serving as a helpful learning tool.

Google's new AI features

Google has recently introduced nine new features to its Message app. The most notable feature among them is the integration of its Gemini AI technology. This new feature will allow users to access several generative AI-based features.

ALSO READ | Why did Google take action against 10 Indian apps? Here's all you need to know

ALSO READ | Affordable 5G handsets under Rs 10,000 set to debut in 2024, confirms Qualcomm