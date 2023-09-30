How to post stories on Telegram: A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : TELEGRAM Tech tips: Know how to post stories on Telegram

Telegram has recently introduced a feature similar to Instagram's Stories. This feature enables users to swiftly share moments and view updates from friends. Stories appear in an expandable section at the top of the screen, ensuring that users can still access their full chat list and folders. While viewing a story, users have the option to tap to share, reply privately, or react with a quick like or a variety of other reactions by holding down the screen.

Users can capture photos or videos using both the front and rear cameras of their device simultaneously. This allows them to choose which camera to use even while recording. Additionally, Telegram's media editor allows users to add text, drawings, stickers, or tag their location.

For added context, stories support captions, allowing users to include longer text descriptions, tag friends, or add links. Users can select multiple images from their gallery or use a search function to find GIFs and images from the web.

To use this feature, users can follow these steps:

Open the Telegram app on their smartphone. Tap on the camera icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen. Use the shutter button to capture a photo or hold it for video recording. Alternatively, swipe upward to choose a pre-existing photo or video from the gallery. Add a caption in the provided field. Tap on "Next" in the bottom right corner. Select who can view the story and then tap on the "Post Story" button.

Earlier this year, Telegram implemented significant upgrades, including features like shareable chat folders and custom wallpapers. Users can easily share entire chat folders with a single link, create unique wallpapers for specific chats, utilise web apps in any chat, and more.

