Saturday, September 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality: What sets them apart and how they work

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality: What sets them apart and how they work

Mixed Reality headsets are wearable technology that merges virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. This enables users to interact with virtual objects and environments, while also being able to see and interact with the real world around them.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2023 16:50 IST
Apple's Vision PRO
Image Source : APPLE Apple's Vision PRO

With the recent announcements of Apple's Vision Pro spatial computer and Meta's Quest 3 Mixed Reality headset, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) are back in the spotlight. Let's simplify the differences between the three technologies in simple words.

Augmented Reality ( AR)

AR involves overlaying additional information in the real world. An example is the popular game Pokemon Go, where users see their surroundings with game elements added. Another instance is scanning a QR code using a camera app. Advanced AR includes headsets like HoloLens or Vision Pro, which offer a more immersive experience, such as analysing surroundings and providing valuable information about objects.

ALSO READ | iPhone SE 4: Apple to debut most affordable smartphone equipped with iPhone 15 features | Details

Virtual Reality (VR)

VR, on the other hand, completely immerses users in a digital environment, with no interaction with the real world. VR headsets cater to specific needs, like the Quest for a wide range of features and applications, or the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR for gaming.

Mixed Reality (MR)

Related Stories
How Augmented Reality is changing consumer buying pattern

How Augmented Reality is changing consumer buying pattern

Meta Quest headsets will no longer need your Facebook account

Meta Quest headsets will no longer need your Facebook account

Google introduces new AR features to shop for beauty products, shoes - Check them out

Google introduces new AR features to shop for beauty products, shoes - Check them out

Snapchat unveils new AR Filter for virtual nail painting

Snapchat unveils new AR Filter for virtual nail painting

Apple Vision Pro AR headset to use custom DRAM chip: Know more

Apple Vision Pro AR headset to use custom DRAM chip: Know more

Mixed Reality (MR) is the most complex of the three technologies, blending the real world with digital elements. Unlike AR, MR seamlessly integrates virtual objects into the user's environment, responding to real-world surroundings in real time. Users can interact with these virtual objects as if they were physical. MR systems often utilise headsets or smart glasses to overlay digital content onto the physical world. This technology finds applications in gaming, education, training, design, and more, offering experiences from fully immersive virtual environments to subtle augmentations of reality.

ALSO READ | Top 10 tech companies with the largest workforces worldwide

In summary, AR adds digital information to the real world, VR immerses users entirely in a digital environment, and MR seamlessly integrates virtual and real-world elements. The recent advancements in these technologies indicate a growing interest and investment in spatial computing, with potential applications across various industries.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News