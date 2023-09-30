Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' could soon remember user details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google's Bard chatbot to offer personalised experience with 'Memory'

Google's upcoming generative AI chatbot, Bard, is set to receive a new "Memory" feature, allowing it to retain important details about users and their preferences, reports suggest. This feature, observed in an early version of Bard's UI by 9to5Google, will enable the chatbot to remember specific information shared with it, enhancing future interactions.

With this addition, users won't have to repeatedly inform Bard about their dietary preferences or personal details like family size when seeking recommendations or advice. The Memory page will serve as a hub for managing and updating these preferences. Additionally, users will have the option to remove any memories that are incorrect or unwanted.

In terms of privacy, a convenient toggle on the screen's left side will provide an easy way to disable Bard's Memory feature, ensuring conversations can be initiated without relying on past interactions. This proves particularly useful for scenarios like introducing Bard to a friend or discussing topics users prefer not to remember.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced an enhanced version of Bard, now integrated with various Google apps and services. These include Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels, enabling Bard to provide more comprehensive and helpful responses. The "Google it" feature has also been refined for improved accuracy, and access to additional resources has been expanded.

Furthermore, the company is also extending its generative AI search experience, known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), to teenagers in the United States, specifically those between the ages of 13 and 17. Starting this week, teenagers who are signed into Google Accounts can opt-in to join Search Labs. This allows them to access select experimental features via the Google app or Chrome desktop.

