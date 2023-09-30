Saturday, September 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' could soon remember user details

Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' could soon remember user details

Google Bard's primary function is to assist users similarly to ChatGPT. It is capable of coding, solving math problems, and assisting with writing tasks, like most AI chatbots.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2023 17:29 IST
google, bard, google bard, bard ai chatbot, ai, artificial intelligence, google bard news, memory
Image Source : GOOGLE Google's Bard chatbot to offer personalised experience with 'Memory'

Google's upcoming generative AI chatbot, Bard, is set to receive a new "Memory" feature, allowing it to retain important details about users and their preferences, reports suggest. This feature, observed in an early version of Bard's UI by 9to5Google, will enable the chatbot to remember specific information shared with it, enhancing future interactions.

With this addition, users won't have to repeatedly inform Bard about their dietary preferences or personal details like family size when seeking recommendations or advice. The Memory page will serve as a hub for managing and updating these preferences. Additionally, users will have the option to remove any memories that are incorrect or unwanted.

ALSO READ | Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality: What sets them apart and how they work

In terms of privacy, a convenient toggle on the screen's left side will provide an easy way to disable Bard's Memory feature, ensuring conversations can be initiated without relying on past interactions. This proves particularly useful for scenarios like introducing Bard to a friend or discussing topics users prefer not to remember.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced an enhanced version of Bard, now integrated with various Google apps and services. These include Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels, enabling Bard to provide more comprehensive and helpful responses. The "Google it" feature has also been refined for improved accuracy, and access to additional resources has been expanded.

Related Stories
Google Podcasts set to discontinue in 2024: Know more

Google Podcasts set to discontinue in 2024: Know more

Android phones to provide timely earthquake warnings in India

Android phones to provide timely earthquake warnings in India

Google Podcasts to shutdown in 2024, to focus on YouTube Music integration

Google Podcasts to shutdown in 2024, to focus on YouTube Music integration

HP's new partnership with Google: 'Made in India' Chromebooks | All details

HP's new partnership with Google: 'Made in India' Chromebooks | All details

Google's generative AI search experience for teens: What you need to know

Google's generative AI search experience for teens: What you need to know

ALSO READ | X corp pays creators $20 million for ad revenue share: Here's what you need to know

Furthermore, the company is also extending its generative AI search experience, known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), to teenagers in the United States, specifically those between the ages of 13 and 17. Starting this week, teenagers who are signed into Google Accounts can opt-in to join Search Labs. This allows them to access select experimental features via the Google app or Chrome desktop.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News