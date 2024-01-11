Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to get Blue Tick verification on WhatsApp Business accounts

WhatsApp has been gearing up to bring the verification tick- similar to Instagram and Facebook. The instant messaging platform will feature a verification badge, commonly known as the ‘blue tick’ and only a specific group of users will get this. As per Meta, the blue tick verification will solely be available for WhatsApp business account users.

Who is eligible for the blue tick?

The feature is not out yet, and the blue tick for WhatsApp Business update was revealed by WhatsAppinfo, which is a reliable source tracking the development of the company. After the implementation of future updates, users will find a new option in their settings—providing them with the ability to verify their Biznet account.

Verification process and potential costs

Similar to X (formerly known as Twitter), WhatsApp business account users will get the opportunity to obtain the blue tick verification badge through a process. But, the specifics of this process will further include any associated costs, which remain undisclosed as of now. It is speculated that users might need to invest a certain amount for the verification.

Creating a Business Account for Blue Tick

To avail of the blue tick on WhatsApp, users will need to have a business account, first. Verification, although optional, is likely to enhance the credibility and authenticity of the account.

It is more important to note that the users will still be able to access their WhatsApp business account without undergoing the verification process.

WhatsApp users can anticipate a more sophisticated and authenticated experience for business accounts on the platform.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to introduce customizable theme accents for iOS