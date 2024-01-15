How to access the removed features of Google Assistant | Tips

Google has announced removing 17 features from its Google Assistant- the virtual assistant software application from the company. The tech giant has emphasised on its commitment to making Assistant more helpful by investing in the underlying technology. Here is the comprehensive list of the features which have been removed recently:
- Audiobook controls: Playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books by using voice commands. Users could still cast audiobooks from their mobile devices.
- Media alarms: Setting or using media alarms, radio alarms or music alarms on Google Assistant-enabled devices. Custom routines or standard alarms could be used as alternatives.
- Cookbook management: Accessing or managing cookbooks, playing instructional recipe videos, transferring recipes or displaying step-by-step recipes. Google Assistant can still be used to search for recipes across the YouTube and web.
- Stopwatch on smart displays and speakers: Managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers. Alarms and Timers could still be set by using voice commands.
- Voice commands for device communication: By using the voice commands to call a device or broadcast a message to a Google Family Group. This feature could still be broadcast by the devices in the home is still possible.
- Voice messaging and emails: Sending an email, audio or video message via voice commands. Text messages and calls could still be made by using voice commands.
- Google Calendar voice commands: Rescheduling an event in the Google Calendar with voice commands was a way to easily get access. The feature could still be used to create a new event as it is still possible by using voice commands.
- App launcher in Google Assistant driving mode: By using the App Launcher in Google Assistant driving mode on Google Maps for making calls, sending and reading messages and controlling media. Voice control on Google Maps remains available.
- Family Bell Announcements: Asking to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements. Users could create custom routines for similar behaviour.
- Meditation with Calm: Asking to meditate with the Calm app and options to other providers, like YouTube, can still be requested.
- Voice Control for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3: Voice control for activities will no longer be available on Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 devices. Users need to use the buttons on their devices for activity control.
- Sleep Summaries on Smart Displays: Viewing the sleep summaries will only be available on Google Smart Displays. The Sleep details can still be requested by voice on third-party smart clocks.
- Caller ID for Speaker Calls: Calls made from speakers and Smart Displays will only be shown with a caller ID if the Duo has been used.
- Ambient "Commute to Work" time estimates: Viewing the ambient "Commute to Work" time estimates on the Smart Displays feature will be missing. Commute times and directions will still be requested by voice.
- Voice checks for personal travel itineraries: Checking the personal travel itineraries by voice and flight status can still be requested.
- Information about contacts: Asking for information about contacts and calls to contacts could still be made.
- Voice commands for specific actions: Asking to take certain actions by voice, like ‘make a reservation’, ‘send a payment’ or ‘post to social media’. The Assistant could still be used to open the installed apps.
ALSO READ: Generative AI to help boost worker retention in Asia's top firms by 60 per cent | Know-how