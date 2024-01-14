Generative AI to help boost worker retention in Asia's top firms by 60 per cent | Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Generative AI to help boost worker retention in Asia's top firms by 60 per cent

Around 60 per cent of Asia's top companies are expected to upgrade their hardware and software technologies. The implementation will start to take place in 2025 and the decision has been taken to increase worker retention with personalised work experiences, along with enhanced collaboration.

According to a new report, generative AI has emerged as a game-changer for organisational advancement, weaving a seamless tapestry across three key fronts: Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Generative Automation, and Knowledge Sharing.

IDC report predicted: "By 2026, businesses that link GenAI to smart document handling will discover 20 per cent more ways to use it, boosting productivity, scalability, and delivering better customer experiences."

Business teams used code generation copilots to achieve a 70 per cent success rate in streamlining jobs with task/workflow automation, replacing low-code and IT-supported development by 2024.

In 2025, GenAI tools will enable senior leaders to double the productive use of unstructured data by discovering untapped insights and knowledge, driving 20 per cent growth in sustainable business benefits, the report noted.

"The focus on skill development becomes a necessity and a strategic imperative, as GenAI enables personalised development. Simultaneously, the reimagination of workplaces, with digital twins and sustainability stand out as key foci for companies," said Dr Lily Phan, Research Director, Future of Work, IDC Asia/Pacific.

By 2027, 40 per cent of current job roles will be redefined or eliminated across organisations accelerated by GenAI adoption. Enterprises will leverage personalised technology skills development to drive $1 trillion in productivity gains by 2027, enabled by GenAI and automation everywhere, the report said.

ALSO READ: Jio offers 44GB of data with free calling for just Rs 219 | Details

Inputs from IANS