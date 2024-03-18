Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Gork AI chatbot now accessible to developers and researchers: Elon Musk

"We are releasing the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, our large language model. Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI", stated Musk.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 11:08 IST
Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Twitter), SpaceX and Tesla has announced that its AI chatbot Grok will be available for developers and researchers, in open-source mode. It was in the last week when the billionaire said that he would make Grok available for developers soon.

In a blog post, the company said “We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1."

“We are releasing the base model weights and network architecture of Grok-1, our large language model. Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI”, it added.

This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023.

This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue, the company informed.

The AI chatbot is now available on the open-source developer platform GitHub.

Last year, xAI extended Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The chatbot is currently available to subscribers of X Premium+, the top subscription tier of X.

The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US.

ALSO READ: LinkedIn to venture into gaming: Details

Inputs from IANS

