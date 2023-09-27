Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Podcasts to merge with YouTube Music: Transition by 2024

Google Podcasts to merge with YouTube Music: Transition by 2024

Throughout 2024, users will retain access to both YouTube Music and Google Podcasts. However, by the end of the year, Google Podcasts will be discontinued, urging existing users to seamlessly transition to Podcasts within YouTube Music.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 9:03 IST
google podcasts, youtube music, google, google podcasts to discontinue, google podcast youtube music
Image Source : FILE Google Podcasts to merge with YouTube Music by 2024

Tech giant Google announced that it will be discontinuing Google Podcasts in 2024, encouraging users to shift to Podcasts within the YouTube Music app. This move is aligned with the changing preferences of podcast listeners, according to Google.

“Looking forward to 2024, we’ll be increasing our investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music — making it a better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across community, discovery, and audio/visual switching," the company mentioned in a blog post. 

Usage Data Supports the Transition

Citing data from Edison, the company highlighted that 23% of weekly podcast users in the US currently prefer using YouTube to listen to podcasts, whereas only 4% opt for Google Podcasts.

ALSO READ | Apple launches macOS Sonoma: New features and how to update

Enhanced Podcast Experience on YouTube Music

Google stated its commitment to enhance the podcast experience on YouTube Music in the coming years. This includes offering unique features exclusive to YouTube, with a focus on community engagement, content discovery, and seamless audio-visual switching.

ALSO READ | From dorm room to global giant: Google's inspirational 25 years journey

Related Stories
RCS Support: Google calls on Apple in playful jab | Details

RCS Support: Google calls on Apple in playful jab | Details

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch with up to 7 years of Android updates

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch with up to 7 years of Android updates

Google announces retirement of basic HTML Gmail by January 2024

Google announces retirement of basic HTML Gmail by January 2024

Google turns 25, celebrates birthday with special doodle down memory lane

Google turns 25, celebrates birthday with special doodle down memory lane

Google's 25th Birthday: From search engine to AI powerhouse here's what you need to know

Google's 25th Birthday: From search engine to AI powerhouse here's what you need to know

YouTube Music Opens Podcasts to All

Earlier this year, Google made a significant move by allowing all users, regardless of subscription status, to enjoy podcasts on YouTube Music. This enables on-demand listening, offline playback, background play, and easy switching between audio and video versions.

Global Access to Podcasts on YouTube Music

Initially introduced in the US, the feature will soon be available worldwide, as Google commits to making podcasts on YouTube Music accessible to a global audience. This strategic shift by Google aims to provide an integrated and enriched podcasting experience for both fans and creators, using the extensive capabilities of YouTube Music.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News