Google Podcasts to merge with YouTube Music: Transition by 2024

Tech giant Google announced that it will be discontinuing Google Podcasts in 2024, encouraging users to shift to Podcasts within the YouTube Music app. This move is aligned with the changing preferences of podcast listeners, according to Google.

“Looking forward to 2024, we’ll be increasing our investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music — making it a better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across community, discovery, and audio/visual switching," the company mentioned in a blog post.

Usage Data Supports the Transition

Citing data from Edison, the company highlighted that 23% of weekly podcast users in the US currently prefer using YouTube to listen to podcasts, whereas only 4% opt for Google Podcasts.

Enhanced Podcast Experience on YouTube Music

Google stated its commitment to enhance the podcast experience on YouTube Music in the coming years. This includes offering unique features exclusive to YouTube, with a focus on community engagement, content discovery, and seamless audio-visual switching.

YouTube Music Opens Podcasts to All

Earlier this year, Google made a significant move by allowing all users, regardless of subscription status, to enjoy podcasts on YouTube Music. This enables on-demand listening, offline playback, background play, and easy switching between audio and video versions.

Global Access to Podcasts on YouTube Music

Initially introduced in the US, the feature will soon be available worldwide, as Google commits to making podcasts on YouTube Music accessible to a global audience. This strategic shift by Google aims to provide an integrated and enriched podcasting experience for both fans and creators, using the extensive capabilities of YouTube Music.

