Apple launches macOS Sonoma: New features and how to update

On Tuesday, Apple rolled out the highly anticipated macOS Sonoma update for compatible Macs, bringing a range of enhancements over its predecessor, macOS Venture. For users unfamiliar with the installation process, especially those new to Mac computers, here's a step-by-step guide on how to download macOS Sonoma.
How to download macOS Sonoma: A simple guide
- Open System Settings: Begin by launching System Settings on your Mac.
- Navigate to General > Software Update: In System Settings, find the 'General' tab and select 'Software Update.'
- Check for Updates: The Software Update section will automatically search for any available updates.
- Click 'Upgrade Now': Once macOS Sonoma appears in the updates list, click on 'Upgrade Now.'
- Agree to Terms and Enter Password: Follow the prompts to agree to the terms and enter your Mac password.
- Charge Your Mac (if needed): If your Mac's battery level is low, connect a charger during the update process. It's recommended to have a sufficient battery charge when installing major updates.
- Wait for Download and Installation: The time taken for the update will depend on your internet speed. After the download, a few more minutes will be needed for the installation process.
ALSO READ | From dorm room to global giant: Google's inspirational 25 years journey
Supported Macs for macOS 14 Sonoma
- macOS 14 Sonoma is compatible with the following Mac models:
- iMac: 2019 and later
- iMac Pro: 2017
- Mac Pro: 2019 and later
- Mac Studio: 2022 and later
- Mac Mini: 2018 and later
- MacBook Air: 2018 and later
- MacBook Pro: 2018 and later
New features in macOS 14 Sonoma
- macOS 14 Sonoma introduces a variety of new features, including:
- Enhanced autocorrect capabilities
- Support for widgets on the desktop
- Improved integration of PDFs and notes
- Introduction of a new Game Mode for optimized performance.
ALSO READ | OxygenOS 14 Beta: Here's what's new for OnePlus 11 users
Preparation tips before downloading macOS Sonoma
Here are some tips:
- Ensure a stable internet connection.
- Charge your Mac to at least 50% battery capacity.
- Close all open applications before beginning the installation.
- Plug in your Mac if battery levels are low.
- After installation, restart your Mac.
Please be aware that macOS updates are typically sizable, so be patient as the download may take some time. Happy updating!