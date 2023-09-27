Apple launches macOS Sonoma: New features and how to update

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple launches macOS Sonoma

On Tuesday, Apple rolled out the highly anticipated macOS Sonoma update for compatible Macs, bringing a range of enhancements over its predecessor, macOS Venture. For users unfamiliar with the installation process, especially those new to Mac computers, here's a step-by-step guide on how to download macOS Sonoma.

How to download macOS Sonoma: A simple guide

Open System Settings: Begin by launching System Settings on your Mac. Navigate to General > Software Update: In System Settings, find the 'General' tab and select 'Software Update.' Check for Updates: The Software Update section will automatically search for any available updates. Click 'Upgrade Now': Once macOS Sonoma appears in the updates list, click on 'Upgrade Now.' Agree to Terms and Enter Password: Follow the prompts to agree to the terms and enter your Mac password. Charge Your Mac (if needed): If your Mac's battery level is low, connect a charger during the update process. It's recommended to have a sufficient battery charge when installing major updates. Wait for Download and Installation: The time taken for the update will depend on your internet speed. After the download, a few more minutes will be needed for the installation process.

Supported Macs for macOS 14 Sonoma

macOS 14 Sonoma is compatible with the following Mac models:

iMac: 2019 and later

iMac Pro: 2017

Mac Pro: 2019 and later

Mac Studio: 2022 and later

Mac Mini: 2018 and later

MacBook Air: 2018 and later

MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

New features in macOS 14 Sonoma

macOS 14 Sonoma introduces a variety of new features, including:

Enhanced autocorrect capabilities

Support for widgets on the desktop

Improved integration of PDFs and notes

Introduction of a new Game Mode for optimized performance.

Preparation tips before downloading macOS Sonoma

Here are some tips:

Ensure a stable internet connection.

Charge your Mac to at least 50% battery capacity.

Close all open applications before beginning the installation.

Plug in your Mac if battery levels are low.

After installation, restart your Mac.

Please be aware that macOS updates are typically sizable, so be patient as the download may take some time. Happy updating!

