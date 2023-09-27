Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
Apple launches macOS Sonoma: New features and how to update

Before initiating the download, it's crucial to back up your Mac to prevent data loss in case of any unforeseen issues during installation. Additionally, ensure that your Mac meets the system requirements for macOS Sonoma.

Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2023 8:31 IST
Image Source : APPLE Apple launches macOS Sonoma

On Tuesday, Apple rolled out the highly anticipated macOS Sonoma update for compatible Macs, bringing a range of enhancements over its predecessor, macOS Venture. For users unfamiliar with the installation process, especially those new to Mac computers, here's a step-by-step guide on how to download macOS Sonoma.

How to download macOS Sonoma: A simple guide

  1. Open System Settings: Begin by launching System Settings on your Mac.
  2. Navigate to General > Software Update: In System Settings, find the 'General' tab and select 'Software Update.'
  3. Check for Updates: The Software Update section will automatically search for any available updates.
  4. Click 'Upgrade Now': Once macOS Sonoma appears in the updates list, click on 'Upgrade Now.'
  5. Agree to Terms and Enter Password: Follow the prompts to agree to the terms and enter your Mac password.
  6. Charge Your Mac (if needed): If your Mac's battery level is low, connect a charger during the update process. It's recommended to have a sufficient battery charge when installing major updates.
  7. Wait for Download and Installation: The time taken for the update will depend on your internet speed. After the download, a few more minutes will be needed for the installation process.

Supported Macs for macOS 14 Sonoma

  • macOS 14 Sonoma is compatible with the following Mac models:
  • iMac: 2019 and later
  • iMac Pro: 2017
  • Mac Pro: 2019 and later
  • Mac Studio: 2022 and later
  • Mac Mini: 2018 and later
  • MacBook Air: 2018 and later
  • MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

New features in macOS 14 Sonoma

  • macOS 14 Sonoma introduces a variety of new features, including:
  • Enhanced autocorrect capabilities
  • Support for widgets on the desktop
  • Improved integration of PDFs and notes
  • Introduction of a new Game Mode for optimized performance.

Preparation tips before downloading macOS Sonoma

Here are some tips:

  • Ensure a stable internet connection.
  • Charge your Mac to at least 50% battery capacity.
  • Close all open applications before beginning the installation.
  • Plug in your Mac if battery levels are low.
  • After installation, restart your Mac.

Please be aware that macOS updates are typically sizable, so be patient as the download may take some time. Happy updating!

