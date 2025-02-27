Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma urges Speaker to expunge 'dadi' word from Assembly records Congress MLAs boycotted Thursday's Assembly proceedings and held a mock session outside to protest against a state minister's 'dadi' remarks against former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday intervened in to the week-long deadlock in the state assembly. He conducted a meeting with Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully in the speaker's chamber and resolved the issue. CM urged the speaker to expunge the word 'dadi' from Assembly records. Upon CM's intervention, the deadlock ended and Congress MLAs joined the proceedings.

LoP Jully thanked Sharma for taking the initiative to break the deadlock and also offered an apology on behalf of Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasra for his conduct towards the speaker and the words he had used for him.

Suspension of 6 Congress MLAs cancelled

The suspension of 6 Congress MLAs from Rajasthan Assembly - Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Hakam Ali Khan, Amin Kagzi, Zakir Hussain Gasawat and Sanjay Kumar was cancelled.

Congress MLAs boycotted Thursday's Assembly proceedings and held a mock session outside to protest against a state minister's 'dadi' remarks against former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Holding placards, opposition MLAs marched towards the assembly and sat outside the premises. They raised slogans and demanded an apology from Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said they were open for talks but the government did not want to run the House.

"The minister had made the remarks. We slept in the assembly for three days. Talks were held to end the deadlock. Three opposition leaders expressed regret. Despite this, the minister is not replying," he said.

"I have communicated to the chief minister and the parliamentary affairs minister that our doors are open for talks. Dotasra ji also said that he could visit the speaker's residence to clear things up. The government is afraid of the performance of its ministers. That is why it does not want to run the House," Jully added.