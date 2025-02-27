Indian student in coma in US: Family seeks urgent visa to visit her, MEA takes note, say sources The family of an Indian student, Neelam Shinde, who is in a coma in the US, is seeking a visa to visit her. She earlier met an accident in the US and was admitted to a local hospital.

The family of Neelam Shinde, 35, an Indian student who is in a coma after she suffered injuries and fractures as a four-wheeler hit her in the US, has appealed to the Centre for a visa to be with her. Neelam suffered injuries to her chest and head, and her family learnt about the accident two days later. The hospital has sought permission to operate on her brain, reports suggest.

According to sources, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up the matter with the US authorities, and the US side is looking into the formalities for an early grant of visa for the applicant's family.

In a post on X, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said that Neelam Shinde met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalised in a local hospital, adding, "Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance."