Prathichaya day 1 box office report: How much Nivin Pauly's film collect on March 26?

New Delhi:

Prathichaya is the first movie of the actor Nivin Pauly and director B Unnikrishnan. Sharafudheen is also a part of the movie in a significant role. The movie had less hype among the audience, and the same is reflected in the box office collection of the movie too. According to the Sacnilk reports, Prathichaya has made a collection of Rs 65 lakhs net on the first day of the release of the movie.

The India gross collection of the movie is Rs 75 lakhs. The same is the case with the worldwide gross collection of the movie. It is also Rs 75 lakhs. This has been achieved with the screening of the movie in 755 shows.

Prathichaya occupancy trends on day 1

The film has earned a total of 24.44% on the first day of its release. Morning shows have seen a total of 12.75% occupancy, followed by a rise in the afternoon shows to 19.25%. Evening shows have seen a total of 21.58%, followed by the highest occupancy in night shows at 37.08%.

Prathichaya plot

The plot of the political drama film revolves around Varghese, the Chief Minister of Kerala. He is trapped in a conspiracy by a powerful corporate syndicate. This causes his reputation to crumble under mounting charges. Prathichaya is a story about his son John Varghese's attempts to step into a treacherous world of deception and power to clear his father's name.

Prathichaya cast and crew

Nivin Pauly is seen in the role of John Varghese in Prathichaya, where Balachandra Menon is playing the role of the Chief Minister Varghese. Sharaf U Dheen is the lead antagonist in the movie directed by B Unnikrishnan. Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, Neethu Krishna, Sabitha Anand, Vishnu Agasthya, and others are in the other major characters in the movie Prathichaya.

Chandru Selvaraj is the director of photography. Music is composed by Justin Varghese for the movie Prathichaya. Manoj has edited the movie Prathichaya, which is produced by Gokulam Gopalan and VC Praveen of Sree Gokulam Movies and Rd Illuminations LLP.

Also Read: Prathichaya X reviews: Nivin Pauly film's cast, plot and other details explained