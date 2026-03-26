Prathichaya X reviews: Nivin Pauly film's cast, plot and other details explained

New Delhi:

Director B Unnikrishnan’s Malayalam political thriller Prathichaya, starring Nivin Pauly, has finally made its way to theatres. The film was released worldwide on March 26, 2026, after weeks of anticipation around the project. On the film's release day, let's take a look at early reviews on X (formerly Twitter), cast, crew, and more. The film also marks the first collaboration between Nivin Pauly and director B Unnikrishnan.

Prathichaya X reviews: Mixed reactions pour in

Soon after the release, viewers began sharing their reactions online. The responses have been mixed. While some viewers have responded positively to the film's themes and performances, others have been more critical of its execution.

A user wrote, "#Prathichaya is a compelling political drama that kept me emotionally invested till the end. #NivinPauly's standout performance, solid supporting acts like Balachandra Menon and Sharafudheen, and B Unnikrishnan's sharp writing made for a fantastic watch. Definitely worth watching."

Yet another penned, "What happened to nivin again? atleast he should be sensible after sarvam maya movie #Prathichaya."

A third user quipped, "#Prathichaya is engaging political drama #NivinPauly performance Superb technical team and BGM Must watch in theatres! @NivinOfficial."

Prathichaya plot: A political story with personal stakes

Announcing the release earlier, Nivin Pauly had earlier shared on social media, “A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. #Prathichaya arrives in cinemas on March 26. Written & Directed by Unnikrishnan B. Produced by Sree Gokulam Movies & RD Illuminations LLP. #UnnikrishnanB #SreeGokulamMovies #RDIlluminationsLLP."

At its core, Prathichaya is a political thriller built around a personal loss. The story follows a tech entrepreneur who is also the son of a minister. After his father’s death, which is linked to a larger conspiracy involving a powerful media figure, his life shifts direction. This forms the crux of the story.

Prathichaya: Cast and crew

Alongside Nivin Pauly, Prathichaya features a strong supporting cast that includes Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Ann Augustine, and Sai Kumar in key roles.

Also read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh X review: Did Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela's Telugu film impresses audience?