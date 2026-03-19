Ustaad Bhagat Singh X review: Did Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela's Telugu film impresses audience?

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated film of Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, has finally hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. The Telugu drama has witnessed a major box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Fans of South superstar Pawan Kalyan wasted no time catching the first-day-first-show and have been sharing their reactions on the social media platform X.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X review

So far, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh has received mixed reviews from the audience. A section of internet users are praising Sreeleela's performance; however, some have found the film "outdated." Take a look at X reactions below:

One X user wrote, "Just watched Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and no wonder everyone's talking about it across industries! Sreeleela is here to stay (sic)." Another wrote, “Just watched Sir @PawanKalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh—what an electrifying experience! The vibe is still hitting hard… definitely going for another show! (sic).”

One X user praised Sreeleela's performance, writing, "Sreeleela delivers a performance that hits hard in Ustaad Bhagat Singh! (sic)."

One user seemed unimpressed with the film and said that the first half was the only “major positive.” He didn’t like the songs and felt the comedy fell flat. He wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh 1st half only major positive is how #HarishShankar presents #PawanKalyan; he is good.Apart from that,nothing really lands,comedy falls flat,songs don’t work,n even background score feels too loud. It might satisfy fans to some extent but not general audience (sic)."

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Production details and OTT streaming platform

The Telugu action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film will be made available for streaming on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. However, its OTT release date is not known yet.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Release date, cast, plot, OTT platform, all you need to know