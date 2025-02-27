Haryana Congress expels five leaders for six years over ‘anti-party’ activities The leaders were expelled after reports found party leaders indulging in anti-party activities recently. Former MLA Rambir Singh is also among the expelled leaders.

Haryana Congress on Thursday expelled five leaders from the party for a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities. Among those who have been expelled include former MLA Rambir Singh. The leaders were expelled after reports found party leaders indulging in anti-party activities during the process of Municipal corporation elections 2025.

The leaders include Rambir Singh, an ex-MLA from Pataudi, Vijay Kaushik from Faridabad, Rahul Chaudhary from Ward 36 of Faridabad, Pooja Rani from Ward 36 of Faridabad and Roopesh Malik, husband of Rani.

Haryana Congress' official order

An order issued by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee read, "Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of MC Elections (2025), the following persons are hereby expelled from the party for 6 years with immediate effect".

Haryana Congress expelled 7 leaders last week

Earlier on February 20, the Congress in Haryana had expelled seven party leaders from across the state for indulging in "anti-party activities" in the upcoming 2025 municipal corporation elections. The seven leaders were suspended for six years in consultation with the state in-charge BK Hariprasad.

According to the order, the expelled leaders included former District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana (Karnal), Member Coordination Committee Pradeep Chaudhary (Karnal), and former District Youth Congress (DYC) president Madhu Chaudhary (Yamuna Nagar).Ram Niwas Rara, a Congress candidate from the Hisar assembly constituency, has also been expelled by the party. Additionally, Harvinder (Lovely) from Gurugram and Ram Kishan Sain (from Gurugram) were expelled for six years with immediate effect.

