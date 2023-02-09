Google Maps will show you EV charging stations nearby: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google Maps

As more auto companies have taken a decision to shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), Google is introducing new Maps features which are dedicated to EV drivers- these vehicles will come with in-built Google in it which will guide the driver to the nearest charging stop.

Anyone who is driving an EV will be requiring an EV charging stop, and these inbuilt Maps will suggest the best stop to charge the vehicle. These maps will show the path which will be based on factors like current traffic, expected energy consumption and charge level.

Google has also stated: "If you don't want to visit that particular station, you can easily swap it with another one with just a few taps," said the company.

The 'very fast' charging filter in the map will enable the user to find the stations with an EV charger, which will have a charger of 150 kilowatts or higher. For a number of cars, the new update will enable the user to have enough power to fill up and get back on the road in less than 40 minutes, said Google.

"We'll also show you in search results when places like a supermarket have to charge stations on-site," informed Google.

Google has further updated its Maps with more immersive views and a Live View feature. This feature will use advances in AI and computer vision, immersive view fuses billions of Street View and aerial images to create a rich, digital model of the world.

"And it layers helpful information on top like the weather, traffic, and how busy a place is," said Google.

Places where this feature has been rolled out

Immersive viewing has started to roll out from today onwards in places like London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tokyo and New York.

In the coming months, the tech giant is going to launch the services in more cities across the world, including Amsterdam, Florence, Venice and Dublin.

How does the new Search with Live View work?

The new Search with Live View uses AI and augmented reality- enabling people to find things nearby-- like ATMs, parks, transit stations or restaurants. This feature works by just lifting your phone while you're on the street.

Google recently launched search with Los Angeles, Live View in London, Paris, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo.

"In the coming months, we'll start expanding this feature to Barcelona, Dublin and Madrid," it said.

