Google join hands with MeitY to empower cybersecurity workforce in India

Google Cloud and India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), have forged a partnership to advance generative artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity in India. This collaboration will play a crucial role in enhancing the cybersecurity skills of learners and government officials in the country.

As part of this partnership, the focus will be on cybersecurity training and skill development through various initiatives. One notable initiative involves training a 'cyber force' consisting of 1,000 government officials to equip them with best practices in cyber defense.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry for its leadership and partnership, highlighting the aim to foster collaborations that provide secure and safe services for Indians nationwide.

Google will also contribute by offering 100,000 Google Cyber Security Certificate scholarships to learners and training government officials in essential cybersecurity skills.

Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, emphasized the critical role of cybersecurity in the digital future, noting that harnessing the power of generative AI is essential for staying ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape. He further highlighted the collaboration's significance in generating skilled cybersecurity and generative AI professionals in India.

Additionally, the collaboration extends to the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is partnering with Google Cloud to advance e-commerce in India through generative artificial intelligence (AI).

ONDC and Google Cloud are planning to launch a nation-wide hackathon that aims to drive innovation and address significant challenges faced by the next billion digital users in India.

This partnership between Google Cloud, MeitY, CERT-In, and ONDC underscores the importance of cybersecurity and generative AI in India's digital transformation journey and signifies a concerted effort to equip individuals and government officials with the necessary skills to navigate this evolving landscape.

