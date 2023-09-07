Thursday, September 07, 2023
     
Amazon ceases the sale of print and kindle subscription for magazines: Know-why?

Amazon is no longer selling print and Kindle, magazine and newspaper subscriptions, leaving several independent publishers stranded.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2023 11:59 IST
Image Source : AMAZON Amazon ceases the sale of print and kindle subscription for magazines

Amazon has implemented a policy to cease the sale of print and Kindle subscriptions for magazines, newspapers, and other periodicals. This move, initially announced last year, became effective this week, leaving numerous independent publishers in a difficult position.

According to Amazon, customers who have Kindle subscriptions will no longer receive issues of their subscriptions after September 4, 2023. The company pledged to issue pro-rated refunds for any undelivered issues within 3-5 business days. Annual subscriptions will not be renewed at the end of their terms.

Amazon advised customers to contact the publisher directly if they wish to cancel their Print Newsstand subscription.

The impact of this policy change has been significant, with some publishers facing challenges to sustain their publications. An editorial in the August issue of Fantasy Magazine expressed sadness over the publication's discontinuation, citing financial challenges. The editorial explained that Fantasy Magazine was unable to sustain itself financially, and the situation was exacerbated by the changes in Kindle Periodicals.

Last March, Amazon announced its decision to discontinue all print and Kindle magazine and newspaper subscriptions, leaving independent publishers in a scramble to find alternative income sources.

In response to these changes, some publishers have been offered the opportunity to join Amazon's Kindle Unlimited program. This program allows subscribers to pay a monthly fee for access to a selection of books and magazines.

ALSO READ X Update: Now allowing users to add community notes on misleading videos

Amazon's policy shift has raised concerns among independent publishers, as it impacts their distribution channels and financial stability. Publishers are now seeking alternative strategies to maintain their publications and reach their audiences in the absence of Amazon's subscription services.

Inputs from IANS

 

 

Latest News