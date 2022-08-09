Google down: Thousands of users complained about error 502- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google

Google down: On Monday, there were thousands of users who raise their concerns on Twitter, informing us about Google, the US tech giant was down, as the Google search engine was not working.

Around 40,000+ people reported about the issue, reporting about the situation as they were unable to browse anything and it showed that Google’s home page was facing some temporary error.

According to the Down detector, an outage tracking website, "there were more than 40,000 incidents of people who have been reporting issues with the world`s largest search engine.”

Downdetector has further stated that they have been tracking the outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request, by the time of writing.

As per Google’s own app status dashboard, there has been no reflection in relation to the outage which took place when the tech giant was down. Also, Google did not issue any statements so far.

When the website went down, the home page of Google showed a temporary error - ‘502 error’. Also, it was suggested by the server to check in 30 seconds. That’s all the message prompt said

Earlier, in July this year, thousands of Instagram users reported a similar concern where around 24,000 users were unable to use the account by 5 pm ET, as per the Downdetector.

In an email by Meta’s spokesperson to Reuters said, "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience."

