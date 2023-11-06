Monday, November 06, 2023
     
Elon Musk starts improved X customer service for premium users

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk San Francisco Published on: November 06, 2023 13:31 IST
Elon Musk, X, Twitter, tech news
Image Source : AP Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced that premium verified users on micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter, can now send a direct message (DM) to the platform for support. However, the response time will vary from X customer service executives, according to other posts.

Here’s how

X News Daily posted, “Verified users can now DM the @Premium account for support.”

“Response times will vary but we've seen examples of users getting responses from agents in under 10 minutes,” it added.

Quoting the post, Musk replied, “Improved customer service”.

How did the users react?

Musk’s post has since then had over 21 million views and over 5,000 comments.

A social media user commented, “Great, that will solve problems and questions faster”.

“This is a super good news, @elonmusk. Under the previous team of #Twitter, I was expecting such a service so many times,” another user commented.

However, X News Daily further posted that to be fair, some users have been seeing much longer response times from the X customer service.

(With IANS inputs)

