Donald Trump back on Instagram and Facebook, after two years of ban

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM-REALDONALDTRUMP Meta revokes Donald Trump's Instagram, Facebook ban two years

Meta Platforms Inc has reportedly restored former U.S. President Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram after a two-year suspension following the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.

According to the company, Trump's accounts were suspended indefinitely in 2021 "following his praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol." Meta has now reviewed Trump's case and determined that he no longer poses a serious risk to public safety. The reinstatement of his accounts allows him to communicate directly with his 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million followers on Facebook and resume direct fundraising.

President of Global Affairs for Meta, Nick Klegg, stated in a statement that Mr Trump is subject to our Community Standards just like any other Facebook or Instagram user. He now also faces harsher penalties for repeat offences as a result of his violations. The company has added "new guardrails" to prevent repeat violations, including suspending the accounts again for between one month and two years if Trump violates their content policies.The reinstatement of Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram comes as he ramps up his third run for the White House. Facebook has been a crucial source of fundraising revenue for his campaigns, which spent millions of dollars on the company's ads in 2016 and 2020.

According to the previous reports, during the suspension, Trump's supporters were able to raise money for him but couldn't run ads directly from him or in his voice.

FAQs

1. Why was Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram suspended?

Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram was suspended due to violations of the platforms' content policies.

2. How long was Donald Trump's suspension from Facebook and Instagram?

Donald Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram for 2 years.

Latest Technology News