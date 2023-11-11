Saturday, November 11, 2023
     
Check Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Nov 11: Weapons, diamonds, and more

Get exclusive in-game items with Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes on November 11th! Only the first 500 users can claim these limited-time offers that last up to 12 hours.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2023 12:45 IST
Garena Free Fire Max
Image Source : FILE Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes which comprise 12 alphanumeric characters, open doors to in-game treasures such as weapons, diamonds, and skins. These daily-refreshed codes are an important part of the upgraded Garena Free Fire Max, which gained popularity after the ban of its predecessor by the Indian government.

Launched in 2021, Garena Free Fire Max quickly gained popularity as a revamped and improved version of the original game. It captured the gaming community's attention, especially after the ban on the previous version in India. The developers consistently update the game which keeps it vibrant and engaging for players.

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  1. Visit the official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome.
  2. Log in using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID.
  3. Copy and paste the daily codes into the provided text box.
  4. Click Confirm, and your rewards, including the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate and Diamonds Voucher, will appear in the in-game mail section.

Quick Tips for Players

  • Act quickly! The codes are available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only for the first 500 users.
  • Visit the dedicated microsite for convenient code redemption.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Nov 11, 2023

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Once the codes are redeemed, players can access gold and diamonds in the game vault which allows them to purchase new in-game items like the rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, and the fire head hunting parachute. Don't miss out on these limited-time opportunities to enhance your gaming experience!

ALSO READ | Stay safe this Diwali: Watch out for these 4 cyber threats, Researchers warn

 

ALSO READ | Diwali Special: Exclusive offers from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and more

Latest News