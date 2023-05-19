ChatGPT app launched for iPhone users- Android users will have to wait: Know how to use

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE APP STORE ChatGPT app launched for iPhone users

ChatGPT has been the talk of the town for months and finally, it has forayed into the mobile applications. At the time of writing, the app is just available for Apple iPhones.

In a blog post, OpenAI noted that iPhone users in the United States will now get the first access to the application which will be followed by other countries soon (and it did not specify the nation’s name yet, at the time of writing).

The company also mentioned that the app will soon be released for Android devices too.

The ChatGPT app for Apple iPhone will allow voice inputs, which has been created in collaboration with Whisper which is an open-source speech recognition system. The premium ChatGPT Plus subscribers can further continue to enjoy the additional benefits from both- the web version as well as on their iPhones. Furthermore, the Plus membership will ensure better and faster plug-ins, and responses with no wait time.

ChatGPT browser was supporting both- Android and iOS devices but was only given access to the Chrome and Safari browsers. Now, those who are willing to use the application of OpenAI’s ChatGPT can download the dedicated app from the App Store.

Unfortunately, the Google Play store will have to wait for a while to get the app onboard.

The official blog post by OpenAI mentions: "We're starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. We're eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we're committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT. With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we're taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people while continuously making them more accessible."

Furthermore, ChatGPT's App Store listing highlights the app offers "instant answers", "tailored advice", "personalised learning", "creative inspiration" and "professional input".

According to the privacy label on the App Store, the ChatGPT app acknowledges tracking certain user data for its functionality. This data includes contact information, user-generated content, identifiers, usage data, and diagnostics. The app mandates a minimum requirement of iOS 16.1 or higher for compatibility and proper functioning.

