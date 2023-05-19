Friday, May 19, 2023
     
Nokia launches two new feature phones with built-in UPI for easy payments: Know more

Nokia's latest feature phones, the Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106, have introduced built-in UPI functionality. Powering this integration is UPI 123PAY, an instant payment system developed by NPCI specifically for feature phones.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2023 17:19 IST
In an effort to bridge the digital divide and promote financial inclusion, Nokia is addressing the limitations of UPI, which traditionally requires smartphone installations. With their latest feature phones, released in 2016, Nokia is making UPI accessible to all, bringing its benefits to urban regions and ensuring financial access for everyone. The Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 4G are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,199 respectively. The Nokia 105 will be available in three colour options- Red, Cyan and Charcoal, while the Nokia 106 4G will be available in two variants- Blue and Charcoal.

Nokia's latest feature phones, the Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106, have introduced built-in UPI functionality. Powering this integration is UPI 123PAY, an instant payment system developed by NPCI specifically for feature phones. With UPI 123PAY, users can securely make purchases, ensuring a safe and convenient payment experience.

Facilitating transactions through four technology alternatives, UPI 123PAY offers convenient payment options for users. These alternatives include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, utilizing app functionality on feature phones, implementing a missed call-based approach, and enabling proximity sound-based payments. With this diverse range of options, UPI 123PAY ensures flexibility and accessibility in making transactions.

When it comes to the phones themselves, both models boast remarkable battery life and embody the expected reassurance and reliability associated with Nokia phones. The Nokia 106 4G, in particular, has undergone rigorous durability testing to ensure its ability to withstand rough usage. Nokia has strengthened this model to deliver a robust and resilient handset.

The displays of these phones utilize IPS LCD technology, offering superior performance compared to other LCD types like PLS and TFT. IPS LCD provides enhanced viewing angles and color reproduction. Additionally, the Nokia 105 is equipped with a 1,000mAh battery, which is 25% larger than its previous model, while the higher-priced Nokia 106 4G features an even larger 1,450mAh battery capacity.

Notable features of these phones include support for FM radio and an integrated MP3 player.

