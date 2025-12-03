Delhi MCD Bypoll Election Results: BJP holds fort with 7 wins, AAP retains 3, Congress opens account Delhi MCD bypoll results 2025: The BJP won Dwarka B, Vinod Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Greater Kailash, Dichaon Kalan, Shalimar Bagh B and Chandni Chowk wards. However, the saffron party lost its Sanagam Vihar A and Naraina wards - which it had won in the 2022 MCD elections.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party took home the majority in Delhi MCD bypolls 2025 on Wednesday by winning 7 out of 12 wards, with the results getting declared shortly after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The BJP clinched victory in 7 wards, namely -- Dwarka B, Vinod Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Greater Kailash, Dichaon Kalan, Shalimar Bagh B and Chandni Chowk.

However, the saffron party lost its Sanagam Vihar A and Naraina wards - which it had won in the 2022 MCD elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party won three wards -- Naraina, Mundka and Dakshinpuri. The Congress won the Sangam Vihar A ward while the AIFB's Mohammad Imran won in Chandani Mahal ward.

Vote counting for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-polls began at 8 am on 12 wards. The byelection was seen as a crucial test for the ruling BJP as well as the AAP and the Congress.

As many as 51 candidates, including 26 women, were in the fray.

Which are the 12 wards that witnessed polling

The wards where by-polls were held include Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar and Dwarka B.

2022 MCD Election

In the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 seats with 42.05% of the votes. The party received 30,84,957 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats, securing 39.09% of the vote share and receiving a total of 28,67,472 votes in the capital.

