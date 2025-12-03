Delhi MCD Election Results: Complete list of winners of BJP, AAP, Congress and AIFB The Delhi MCD by-elections 2025 concluded with BJP emerging as the dominant party, winning seven out of 12 wards, including key constituencies such as Shalimar Bagh-B, Dwarka-B, and Greater Kailash. The Aam Aadmi Party retained its presence in Mundka, Naraina, and Dakshinpuri.

The results of the Delhi MCD by-elections 2025 are out, with voting conducted across 12 wards to fill seats vacated by councillors who moved on to higher offices in the Delhi Assembly or Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force, winning the majority of the wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) also registered victories in select constituencies.

In Mundka, AAP candidate Anil won the ward by a margin of 1,577 votes, retaining the party’s presence in the area. Shalimar Bagh-B witnessed a massive win for BJP’s Anita Jain, who secured the seat with a commanding lead of 10,101 votes. Ashok Vihar saw a closely fought contest, with BJP’s Veena Asija emerging victorious by just 405 votes, while Suman Kumar Gupta of the BJP secured Chandni Chowk with a margin of 1,182 votes.

Chandni Mahal marked a rare win for the All India Forward Bloc, as Mohd Imran clinched the seat with 4,692 votes, showcasing the presence of smaller parties in the capital’s political landscape.

BJP continued its winning streak in Dwarka-B, where Manisha Devi won with a margin of 9,100 votes, and in Dichaon Kalan, where Rekha Rani led by 5,637 votes. AAP retained Naraina by a razor-thin margin of 148 votes through Rajan Arora, highlighting the intensely competitive nature of some wards. Congress made a notable comeback in Sangam Vihar-A, with Suresh Choudhary winning by 3,628 votes, demonstrating that the party still retains pockets of influence. In Dakshinpuri, AAP candidate Ram Swaroop Kanojia triumphed with a narrow margin of 226 votes, reaffirming the party’s strength in South Delhi. Greater Kailash saw BJP’s Anjum Mandal win by 4,065 votes, while in Vinod Nagar, BJP’s Sarla Chaudhary secured victory with a margin of 1,769 votes.

