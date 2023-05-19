Realme Narzo N53 launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999: Know the details

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo N53

Realme has recently introduced the latest addition to its Narzo N-series lineup by launching the Narzo N53. This is the second phone in the Narzo N-series within a span of two months. Realme proudly claims that the Narzo N53 is their "slimmest smartphone" in the Narzo series to date. The Realme Narzo N53 is available in two stylish colour options: Feather Gold and Feather Black.

The new Narzo N53 aims to deliver high performance with a strong emphasis on battery life and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of camera capabilities, the Narzo N53 comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor. The device provides ample storage with options of up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. All of these impressive specifications are available at an attractive starting price of Rs 8,999.

Realme Narzo N53: Price, availability and features

Price

Realme Narzo N53 offers consumers two variants to choose from- 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the second variant provides 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device ranges from Rs 8,999 to Rs 10,999.

Date

The initial sale of the Realme Narzo N53 is scheduled for May 24 at 12 pm and will be exclusively available on Amazon and realme.com. Realme has arranged a special sale event on May 22, allowing eager buyers to purchase the new Narzo N53 before the official sale date. The special sale will take place for a duration of 2 hours, specifically from 2 pm to 4 pm. It is worth mentioning that during this designated period, interested customers can get their hands on the smartphone ahead of others.

Features

Equipped with a 6.74-inch display, the Narzo N53 is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and weighs a modest 182g. The device comes with a 50-megapixel camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. Backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, the device is 33W fast charging.

The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device comes with the flexibility of expandable RAM, enabling the users to increase the RAM capacity by up to 6GB. Also, the user can expand the external memory by up to 2TB.

It is a 4G-enabled device, and runs on Android 13 OS, equipped with a Mini Capsule, a 150 per cent Ultra boom speaker, and further features a convenient side fingerprint sensor for quick and secure unlocking of the device.

