Center issues advisory against calls impersonating govt officials: Here's how to report

Central government through its Department of Telecommunications has issued a new advisory for the general public. The new advisory is related to spoof calls that are being made in the name of DoT. The callers are threatening and creating panic among the citizens saying their mobile numbers will be disconnected or are being used in some illegal activities. The main aim of these callers is to steal personal information for cybercrime and financial fraud. The department has advised citizens to stay vigilant and not to share their personal information.

The department has also issued an advisory about WhatsApp calls that are made from foreign-origin mobile numbers such as +92. Callers of these WhatsApp calls impersonate government officials to dupe the people.

"Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds," the DoT said.

The DoT said it does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf. The government has also advised citizens to report such fraud communications at the 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal.

Further, citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at the 'Know Your Mobile Connections' facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to report fraud calls on Sanchar Saathi portal.

Step 1: Go to the Sanchar Saathi portal.

Step 2: Click on the 'Report Suspected Fraud Communication Chakshu' option.

Step 3: Read the guidelines carefully and click on Continue to proceed with reporting.

Step 4: Enter all the required details, including call details, complaint, time, etc.

Step 5: Verify your mobile via OTP to confirm and file a complaint.

In case you have already fallen prey to such fraudulent calls and have shared any personal information with the fraudster, the Department of Telecommunications recommends that you call the helpline number - 1030 or visit the cybercrime portal for assistance.

Inputs from IANS