BSNL Plans- Rs 298, Rs 319, Rs 347 and Rs 395: Which one is better?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, commonly known as the BSNL is a state-run telecom company in India that has come up with some low-budget 4G plans for users which are long-lasting and have bigger internet service. We bring to you three plans for BSNL:
- Rs 298
- Rs 319
- Rs 347
- Rs 395
Let us understand the offerings and which one is the best plan to look out for.
Rs 298 Plan
- 52 days of Eros Now entertainment subscription
- Valid for 52 days
- 1GB of internet per day. After 1GB exhausts, the speed will drop to 40 Kbps
- 100 free SMS per day
- Unlimited calls to any network
- Users can directly recharge the plan via the BSNL website, or other online recharge platforms
BSNL Rs 319 Plan
- Unlimited calls to any network
- Valid for 65 days
- Total 300 SMS
- Total 10GB of data.
BSNL Rs 347 Plan
- Valid for 54 day
- Unlimited voice calls
- 2GB of data every day. Once the daily limit exhausts, the speed will lower to 40 Kbps
- 100 SMS
- Comes with Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive web APP(PWA) from M/S Onmobile Global Limited
- Free national roaming in Delhi and Mumbai is further included in the calling benefits of the plan.
BSNL Rs 395 Plan
- Valid for 71-day
- Comes with 2GB of data per day
- A free calling which was restricted to 3,000 minutes of on-net voice calls
- 1,800 minutes off-net voice calls
- Rs 20 per minute call charges will be applicable once the free minutes will get exhausted
- 2GB of data per day, and once it is over, the speed decreases to 40 Kbps
Which plan is better?
All the above plans are uniquely different in their own ways, but as per my observation, BSNL Rs 319 plan looks like a better investment when we speak of internet, calling and SMS quantity. But users can choose as per their requirements and needs.