Boult Audio launches FXCharge neckband at Rs 899: Features, availability and more

Boult Audio has launched an advanced Truly Wireless Stereo (neckband) neckband Boult FXCharge neckband. The new neckband is available at a special launch price of Rs 899 (price tagged at Rs 4,499) and is available at the official website of Boult Audio and on Amazon India.

The neckband comes with its proprietary Zen technology (supporting the environmental noise cancellation) and on the battery front, and comes with 32 hours of playtime, fast charging (USB-C) which gives a playtime of 7 hrs with only 5 mins of charge. The neckband comes with IPX5 water resistance and supports a 14.2mm driver and Bluetooth 5.2v.



The Zen Technology is the environmental noise cancellation feature which enables the FXCharge neckband, order to deliver an immersive and seamless experience. It further offers IPX5 water resistance, redefined inline controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and a 14.2mm Hi-Fi driver. This neckband is compatible with Android, IOS, MacBook, and Windows devices.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, of Boult Audio, said “In the era where technology is evolving every second, we don’t want to waste any time introducing something that doesn’t seem to be the perfect option for our customers. Comfort is the foremost thing all of us prefer. Keeping the same in mind we are delighted to introduce the Zen technology-enabled environmental noise cancellation wireless neckband earphones FXCharge. They come with a premium sound quality and also offer a good balance of the overall sound. A good neckband provides true value for both sound and mic quality. We are excited to bring you more advanced models that will revolutionize your listening experience.”



The Zen technology-enabled environmental noise cancellation feature enables the user to travel, relax, meditate, conduct meetings/classes and listen to their favourite music without any interruption or distraction. The device just takes 10 seconds to factory reset and the neck band is available in black and green colour variants.

