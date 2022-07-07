Beware of this new YouTube Scam: PennyWise, a new crypto-stealing malware on YouTube

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK scam alert

After Facebook malware and WhatsApp fake message for employment in the UK, now the threat related to crypto users looking for Bitcoin mining software has surfaced on YouTube. It is being reported that crypto-malware has been spreading through the video platform, by the name of “PennyWise”.



The new cryptocurrency malware has been tricking users to download software, which will steal the data from 30 crypto wallets of the user and browser extensions as well.

Not just wallets, this malware has been reportedly targeting cold crypto wallets like:

Zcash

Armory

Bytecoin

Jaxx

Exodus

Ethereum

Electreum

Atomic Wallet

Guarda

Coinomi

According to Cyble, a cyber intelligence company, the PennyWise malware has been developed recently and has been an “emerging threat”.

In a blogpost, Cyble said that the fraudsters are spreading PennyWise as a free Bitcoin mining software across the world. They have so far, posted more than 80 YouTube videos which contain the link to download the malware.

So those, who are in search of Bitcoin mining software on YouTube have to be extra cautious of this malware or they will end up being the victims.

PennyWise has been targeting around 30 Chrome-based browsers, over 5 Mozilla, Opera and Microsoft Edge browsers.



The malware can further take screenshots and steal sessions of chat platforms like Telegram and Discord.



The Cyble Blog states: “Pennywise is an emerging stealer which is already making a name for itself. We have witnessed multiple samples of Pennywise out in the wild, indicating that Threat Actors may already be deploying it.”



As per the cyber intelligence company, the malware has not been designed from users in countries like

Russia

Ukraine

Belarus

Kazakhstan.

The company states: “This could indicate that the TA is trying to avoid scrutiny by Law Enforcement Agencies in these particular countries.”

How to be safe?