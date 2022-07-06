Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip: Booking starts from July 8, and here is how you can book it

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip

Apple has officially announced that the latest MacBook Air with M2 chip will be made available for pre-order from July 8 (tomorrow) and will be delivered to customers across the world on July 15.

MacBook Air with M2 will be available in four variants- midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey finishes, and on the pricing front- the laptop will be available for Rs 119,900 for general consumers and Rs 109,900 for students.

Image Source : APPLEApple MacBook Air with M2 chip

The MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and MagSafe charging.

With a durable, all-aluminium unibody enclosure, it measures just 11.3 millimetres thin, is only 2.7 pounds, and delivers a 20 per cent reduction in volume from the previous generation.

MagSafe gives users a dedicated charging port that is easy to connect to while protecting MacBook Air when it is plugged in.

MacBook Air also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones, said the company.

Image Source : APPLEApple MacBook Air with M2 chip

Additionally, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad.

The new MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which has been expanded closer to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar.

At 500 nits of brightness, it is also 25 per cent brighter than before. MacBook Air now supports 1 billion colours, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

MacBook Air includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with twice the resolution and low-light performance of the previous generation.

MacBook Air also features a four-speaker sound system. MacBook Air with M2 features a more powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, so users can get more done faster.

With 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and support for up to 24GB of fast unified memory, it can handle even larger and more complex workloads.

MacBook Air supports fast charging for up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter, according to Apple Inc.