Apple iPad Pro 2022 may come with MagSafe charging glass logo- Report

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE iPad Pro from Apple

Highlights Apple will allegedly release both an 11-inch OLED iPad and a 12.9-inch OLED one in 2023

Apple may announce M1X powered MacBook Pros soon.

The new chip is also expected to make its way to a higher-end Mac mini "at some point"

Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new iPad Pro models with low-power LTPO OLED displays and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone maker experimenting with at least one 2022 iPad Pro prototype with MagSafe on board.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will keep the metal back and will add a large glass Apple logo. The Apple logo made of glass would be the exact point to charge with the MagSafe wireless charging, reports GizChina.

Apple will allegedly release both an 11-inch OLED iPad and a 12.9-inch OLED one in 2023, bringing more credibility to the speculation that its first OLED tablets will be in the Pro series.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to hold a Mac focused event within the next month where the tech giant may launch brand new MacBook Pros with a faster "M1X" Apple silicon chip and an updated design.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that Apple may announce M1X powered MacBook Pros soon.

The new chip is also expected to make its way to a higher-end Mac mini "at some point".

According to industry sources, the shipments for LEDs and associated components to Apple assembly partners relating to the MacBook Pro models are on schedule as expected.