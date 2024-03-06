Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple introduces Transcripts for Apple Podcasts

Apple has unveiled Transcripts for Apple Podcasts app which is an innovative feature which aims at making podcasts which are more accessible and easier to navigate. With Transcripts, users will be able to read the full text of an episode, search for specific words or phrases within the episode, and tap on the text to play the podcast from that point.

Each word will be highlighted as an episode plays, facilitating easy comprehension and follow-along for users.

Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, highlights the company's commitment to accessibility, stating that transcripts add an additional layer of accessibility to the podcast experience.

Transcripts further enhance the podcast experience by aiding users in catching every word, learning new languages, and easily locating facts heard on episodes. The font and colour contrast of Transcripts are designed to improve readability, particularly for long-form text. Users who are deaf or hard of hearing can access the feature without the need to play the episode.

Availability and compatibility

Transcripts are initially available for English, French, Spanish, and German language podcasts on iPhone and iPad with iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 respectively.

This is worth noting that Transcripts does not offer translations between languages, they will automatically be available for new episodes which are shortly after publication, with previously released episodes transcribed over time. The feature is accessible in over 170 countries and regions, with back-catalogue episodes being added gradually.

