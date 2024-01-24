Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple introduces Stolen Device Protection in latest iOS 17.3 release

Apple has recently unleashed the latest iOS 17.3 update for iPhone users, and it is bringing in several security features and bug fixes. An additional Stolen Device Protection feature will relieve the users of the concern if their iPhone is stolen. This security feature, when activated, will block unauthorized access to the device, which will ensure that only the rightful user can operate the phone.

The Stolen Device Protection feature will work exclusively with Touch ID and Face ID, which require biometric verification for access. Users can further enable this feature through the iPhone settings, providing an extra layer of security for their data. The iOS 17.3 update is compatible with iPhone XS and other newer models.

Stolen Device Protection: Key feature

The iOS 17.3 update has introduced a Stolen Device Protection feature, which enhances the iPhone's security in case of theft. By activating this feature, the users could prevent unauthorized access to their devices, even if the thief gets to know about the iPhone password.

The protection relies on Touch ID and Face ID, ensuring biometric verification for accessing the sensitive data. Users can enable features through their iPhone settings, adding an extra layer of security to their devices.

Device compatibility

The iOS 17.3 update is available for iPhone XS and newer models.

To install the update:

Users can navigate to their phone settings

Check for software updates

Ensure their data is backed up before initiating the download

A stable Wi-Fi connection is recommended for a seamless download and installation process.

Additional features

Alongside the ‘Stolen Device Protection’ feature, the iOS 17.3 update will further introduce Collaborative Playlists and Unity wallpaper support, enhancing the overall user experience. Users can explore these features to personalize their devices and enjoy collaborative playlist creation with others.

