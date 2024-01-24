Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
WhatsApp set to introduce Native File Sharing feature in upcoming update

The new WhatsApp feature will enable users to quickly share files with nearby people and will be ideal for situations where a fast and direct transfer is needed. The company has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their stickers.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2024 7:42 IST
whatsapp, tech news, india tv tech
WhatsApp set to introduce Native File Sharing feature in upcoming update

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platfrom is reportedly working on a new file-sharing feature which will enable users to easily share files with people nearby in the future. As spotted by WABetaInfo, both users will have to open the 'people nearby' section to receive and send files, ensuring secure sharing within proximity.

The report further said, "It appears that it will be needed to shake the device to generate a share request, maintaining a controlled approach to file exchanges."

It further stated that sharing files via this feature will be end-to-end encrypted, meaning sharing files remains secure even outside of a WhatsApp chat and in an unknown network environment.

Furthermore, the new feature will enable the users to quickly share files with nearby people and will be ideal for situations where a fast and direct transfer is needed.

According to the report, the phone number will remain hidden to non-contacts, ensuring privacy and security in every file exchange. The new file-sharing feature with people nearby is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their stickers.

"You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you'll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS," WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With WhatsApp's editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers.

ALSO READ: OnePlus introduces OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones alongside OnePlus Buds 3 in India

Inputs from IANS

