Amazon Prime Day sale starts from July 23 onwards: Here are exclusive offers for Prime members

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Amazon

Amazon has announced an annual Prime Day sale which will kick start on July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and runs through July 24, 2022.

The two days of deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new launches, and much more offers will be run only for Prime members. There will be offers on:

Smartphones

Consumer Electronics

TVs

Appliances

Fashion & Beauty

Groceries

Amazon Devices

Home & Kitchen

Furniture

Everyday essentials, and more

Prime Day Details

48 hours of exclusive shopping and saving - Starting 12:00 AM on July 23 until 11:59 PM on July 24

New Launches:

Over 30,000 new product launches from over 400 top Indian & global brands such as

Samsung

Xiaomi

boAt

Intel

Lenovo

Sony

Eureka Forbes

Fastrack

Whirlpool and more, available in India - first to Prime members

Explore over 2,000 new product launches from over 120 Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) across categories including electronics from XECH, beauty products from Cos-IQ & Himalayan Origins, Home products from SpaceinCart, Kitchen picks from Mirakii, Handloom sarees from Karagiri, handcrafted décor from Nirvi Handicrafts, and many more

Unique Offers: Shop from emerging brands from Amazon Launchpad, artisans and women entrepreneurs from Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli, as well as neighbourhood stores from Local Shops on Amazon and lakhs of other SMB sellers from all over India offering thousands of new products across categories including luggage from Arctic Fox, kitchen products from Solara, Bengal handloom sarees from TJ Sarees, dry fruits from Sindhi Dry fruits, jewellery from Nemichand Jewels, home improvement from Satpurush and House of Vipa among many more

Best Deals:

Unmatched deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion & beauty, and more

Power of Smart Tech:

Get the year’s best deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices this Prime Day. The latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 55% off

This Prime Day, get started on your smart home with best prices on smart home combos with Echo and Alexa compatible bulbs, plugs, TVs, ACs, and much more

Enjoy an amazing smart TV experience with great deals on Amazon Basics Fire TV Edition TVs this Prime Day

Get great deals on Alexa built-in smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, speakers, and more this Prime Day

Just Ask “Alexa, what is Prime Day?” – Get all the details about Prime Day – explore deals on top brands, small and medium businesses and new launches, Amazon Prime Video & Prime Music releases, and more by just asking Alexa on your Echo device, other Alexa enabled devices or the Amazon shopping app*

*Android only. Tap the mic icon on the top right section of the app to try

Save Big on your Prime Day Purchase:

During the 14-day lead-up to Prime Day, starting July 7, 12:00 AM till July 22, 23:59 PM, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10% cashback up to INR 100* that can be redeemed on their Prime Day purchases and more

Make Prime Day more rewarding with Amazon Pay:

Enjoy secure, fast payments and rewards with Amazon Pay. Pay bills, recharge, send money, and more to get rewards of up to INR 2,500 (until Prime Day)

Prime members can enjoy unlimited 5% cashback on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Sign up for the card now and enjoy the best-ever welcome offer of INR 2,200 in rewards

Entertainment and More

Prime members can begin celebrating Prime Day early with exclusive blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Binge watch with Prime Video:

Prime Day celebrations start early with popular movies across languages like Sarkaru Vaari Patta (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam), Runway 34 (Hindi), Samrat Prithviraj (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) that have recently released on Prime Video. The entertainment doesn’t stop with these as Prime Video will also release two Indian Amazon Original series – Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu), the second Indian version of the beloved global series on 7th July and Comicstaan Season 3 (Hindi), a brand-new season of the fan-favourite comedy franchise on 15th July

The lead up to Prime Day also includes the blockbuster international action-thriller Amazon Original series, The Terminal List (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) starring Chris Pratt

As a special surprise for Prime members, two additional highly anticipated titles will be announced closer to Prime Day

In addition to this, for the first time ever, Prime members can avail up to 50% discount when purchasing most add-on subscriptions amongst the 12 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels. With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles, experience no-hassle login and billing while enjoying all Prime Video features like IMDb’s X-Ray, a single watchlist and download library for offline viewing, across 12 OTT services, including AMC+, Acorn TV, hayu, discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, Shorts TV and Nammaflix

Discover more with Amazon Music:

From pure discovery to celebrating the legends, enjoy this year’s lineup from Amazon Music India with a variety and spectrum that would appeal to music enthusiasts across all age groups. 2 Marquee playlists in Hindi (Desi Vibes) and Telugu (Fully Tolly) featuring new, buzz-worthy and trending music will be launched

India's first Indic language marquee playlist will star popular artists like AR Rahman, Jubin Nautiyal, Ritviz, and more headlining from Bollywood, Indian Pop and independent pop scene in Hindi music

Fresh Indie is a multi-language playlist that is a one-stop destination designed to feature new independent music and emerging artists

Read 18 bestselling eBooks for free on Prime Reading across fiction, history, investing, philosophy and children's books, including the bestseller "One Indian Girl" by Chetan Bhagat, "Think Straight: Change your thoughts, change your life", "Chanakya in the Classroom", "Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star" and many more



Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries including India.

How to become a prime member?

Join Prime for Rs. 1,499/year or INR 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free & fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

Furthermore, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail Youth Offer and get 50% off on their Prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.