Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts from 15 July: Gadgets for tech enthusiasts

Amazon India announces the highly anticipated Prime Day 2023, offering deals and discounts on a wide range of electronics. Prime Day Sale will begin on July 15, 2023, at midnight and will last till July 16, 2023. Tech enthusiasts can upgrade their devices at unbeatable prices, with discounts available on laptops, smartwatches, cameras, earbuds, neckbands, and power banks. India’s leading smartphone brands like ASUS, OnePlus, realme, Dell, Canon, MIVI, Belkin, Redmi, pTron, URBN, and more are offering their latest products with attractive deals.

Bank offers

During the Prime Day sale, customers will be able to enjoy savings through selected bank merchants, along with 10% instant bank discounts by using SBI and ICICI bank cards. Furthermore, there are EMI offers available at no extra cost for up to 24 months.

Here are some of the must-have gadgets available on Amazon with deals and offers during Prime Day 2023:

Laptops:

Dell Vostro 3510 : Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, this laptop features a 15.6" FHD narrow border display, integrated graphics, a 512 GB solid-state drive, and 8GB of memory.

Smartwatches:

Fire-Boltt Infinity Luxe : This luxury smartwatch comes with a 1.6” round HD display, 600 nits peak brightness, 300+ sports modes, and Bluetooth calling.

Cameras:

Insta360 GO 3 action camera : A tiny powerhouse with a 170-minute battery life, 360 horizon lock, and waterproofing up to 5m.

Earbuds and Neckbands:

boAt Airdopes Max: These earbuds provide 100 hours of playtime, 13 mm drivers, and IPX5 splash resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: With a 12.4mm driver unit, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and up to 38 hours of non-stop music on a single charge.

OnePlus Bullets Z2: These wireless earbuds feature 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, fast charging, 30 hours of battery life, AI noise cancellation, and IP55 water and sweat resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Offering wireless Hi-Fi sound, these earbuds have 24-bit audio, intelligent anti-noise cancellation, 5 hours of continuous playtime, and IPX7 water resistance.

pTron Zenbuds Evo and Evo X1: These TWS earbuds claim to come with 60 hours of playtime, with large 13mm dynamic drivers, support Bluetooth 5.3 technology, and IPX5 water resistance.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro: These true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds feature a bamboo fibre diaphragm, ultra-deep anti-noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of playtime, IP55 dust and waterproofing, and multi-device connection.

Powerbanks:

Stuffcool Mega 10000mAh 30W PD Compact Powerbank : This super compact power bank supports 25W PPS, offers intelligent safety protocols, and is BIS approved.

: This super compact power bank supports 25W PPS, offers intelligent safety protocols, and is BIS approved. URBN 20000mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Metal Power Bank: Delivering up to 5 charges with its 20,000mAh battery and 20 watts charging capability.

