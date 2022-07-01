5 must-have professional email suites for business owners

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Business

Having a business email gives brands and freelancers an image that a consumer or a prospective client can trust and work with. A professional email suite also provides a sense of validation to clients, further creating an urge for them to view your website and contact you.

Small businesses shouldn't have to pay for enterprise-level products with a complicated setup or make do with free services that don't add value to their brand. Professional business email services provide access to features that are specifically designed to meet the needs of small and medium enterprises. These email services offer features such as follow-up reminders, group email lists, and the option to plan email sends to help you manage your email efficiency.

In today's world, having access to a professional email is a necessary component of doing business, and small businesses can greatly benefit from it. Hence, subscribing to a professional email suite can give your small business a boost.

Email Providers that can serve a Small Business

A professional email service is a crucial tool for every organization. With so many options in the market, deciding which one is ideal for your business can be difficult.

Small businesses require email, a calendar, and ample storage, among other tools. However, the cost of these services is quite high and smaller firms —which frequently operate on low budgets—may find this hard to swing on their budget.

So, what are the budget-friendly email platform options available in the market? Some of them include -

Titan

Zoho Mail

Bluehost

DreamHost

Rackspace

Titan

Titan is a business email solution that helps companies stay productive by providing a suite of tools to optimize email efficiency and build customer relationships. Titan also allows you to import contacts from other email services and manage several accounts from one place. Here are some of Titan’s most-loved features:

Email Templates : You can save frequently sent emails using Titan's Email Template feature. When sending routine emails like appointment reminders or sales follow-ups, this is a terrific method to save time

: You can save frequently sent emails using Titan's Email Template feature. When sending routine emails like appointment reminders or sales follow-ups, this is a terrific method to save time Schedule Send : With Titan's Schedule Send feature, you can create an email and send it at a later time. This is ideal for ensuring that your email is delivered at the best possible time to your recipient

: With Titan's Schedule Send feature, you can create an email and send it at a later time. This is ideal for ensuring that your email is delivered at the best possible time to your recipient Read Receipts : Titan's Read Receipts function alerts you when an email you sent has been opened. Then, you can send your recipient a reminder or call them after you know they've seen your email

: Titan's Read Receipts function alerts you when an email you sent has been opened. Then, you can send your recipient a reminder or call them after you know they've seen your email Follow-up Reminders: Titan's Follow-up Reminders assist you in keeping track of crucial emails. You can use this feature to establish reminders to follow up on emails if you don't hear back within a certain amount of time

Titan's feature set makes it an excellent choice for small businesses looking to streamline their email communications.

Titan is also unrivalled when it comes to customer service. Its courteous and educated customer service specialists are accessible 24x7 to answer any queries you may have. The suite also guarantees a 99.99% uptime, so you can rest assured that your emails will always be sent.

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail is a small business email solution that provides features to keep small businesses connected. It has a number of time-saving and productivity-enhancing features, such as hassle-free emailing with plenty of storage space, sophisticated search, and an easy-to-use UI.

Other highlights include:

Custom Domains : Businesses can use their own domain name for an email with Zoho Mail. This is a good approach to projecting a professional image while also making your email address easy to remember for consumers

: Businesses can use their own domain name for an email with Zoho Mail. This is a good approach to projecting a professional image while also making your email address easy to remember for consumers Control Panel : The control panel for Zoho Mail allows organizations to manage their email accounts, establish aliases, and distribution lists

: The control panel for Zoho Mail allows organizations to manage their email accounts, establish aliases, and distribution lists Task Management : Businesses can use Zoho Mail's task management tools to keep track of their to-do list and allocate jobs to team members. This is an excellent method for increasing productivity and staying organized

: Businesses can use Zoho Mail's task management tools to keep track of their to-do list and allocate jobs to team members. This is an excellent method for increasing productivity and staying organized Security: To help organizations protect their email data, Zoho Mail provides a number of security measures. Encryption, two-factor authentication, and the option to create a safe password are some of the features available

Zoho Mail works well with other Zoho products, making it a suitable choice for companies that utilize a variety of Zoho products. In addition, security protections are built-in to keep your account safe from hackers.

Bluehost

Bluehost is a web hosting business that includes email with its hosting packages. They provide a number of features that are beneficial to small enterprises, including:

Webmail : Bluehost's webmail solution allows businesses to access their email accounts from any device with an internet connection. This is a fantastic method to stay in touch when on the move

: Bluehost's webmail solution allows businesses to access their email accounts from any device with an internet connection. This is a fantastic method to stay in touch when on the move Spam Filtering : Businesses can use Bluehost's spam-filtering services to protect their email data from unwanted junk mail

: Businesses can use Bluehost's spam-filtering services to protect their email data from unwanted junk mail Email Forwarding : Businesses can use Bluehost's email forwarding tools to forward email messages to other addresses

: Businesses can use Bluehost's email forwarding tools to forward email messages to other addresses 24/7 Customer Support: Bluehost's customer support team is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist businesses with any inquiries or issues they may have

Bluehost is designed for small businesses that require email as part of their hosting service. Their prices are fairly reasonable, and they provide a number of services that might assist small firms in being productive.

DreamHost

With its unique inbound spam filter, this small business email solution protects your inbox from phishing and malware threats. This filter acts as a monitor for internet risks, blocking dubious emails immediately. They have the following characteristics:

Storage : Each DreamHost email mailbox comes with 25GB of storage capacity. Small businesses can save all of their critical messages and return to them at any moment in the future. No need to worry about removing messages to save space; instead, they can be archived

: Each DreamHost email mailbox comes with 25GB of storage capacity. Small businesses can save all of their critical messages and return to them at any moment in the future. No need to worry about removing messages to save space; instead, they can be archived Effortless Inbox Organization: Webmail allows you to drag and drop messages between folders, set up automated delivery filters, and route messages using custom aliases. In this manner, all of your incoming emails are easily grouped and sorted

The email hosting solution from DreamHost is affordable and ideal for small organizations. It gives a trustworthy branding opportunity for every small business by providing a business email to your domain.

Rackspace

Rackspace is an email service provider that assists organizations in storing and accessing email in a secure and dependable manner. By outsourcing email management to Rackspace, small businesses may free up time and resources to focus on their core operations. It's suitable for both personal and business use. The following are some of the features:

Email Analytics : Rackspace's email analytics function allows companies to track email metrics such as open rates, click-through rates, and bounces. This is a fantastic approach to increasing the deliverability and performance of your emails

: Rackspace's email analytics function allows companies to track email metrics such as open rates, click-through rates, and bounces. This is a fantastic approach to increasing the deliverability and performance of your emails Online Editors : This feature allows you to create and modify documents or spreadsheets directly from your browser, eliminating the need to switch tabs or screens to return to your inbox

: This feature allows you to create and modify documents or spreadsheets directly from your browser, eliminating the need to switch tabs or screens to return to your inbox Built-in Security: To assist organizations to protect their data, Rackspace's email services contain built-in security protections. Encryption, two-factor authentication, and the option to create a safe password are among the features available

Rackspace is an excellent email service provider for any size company. They provide a number of features that can be customized to match the demands of each individual consumer. Their customer service is outstanding, and their pricing is fair.

Growth of business through professional email

Professional email suites help small organizations maintain better relationships with their partners and clients, and eventually, help businesses grow. It allows them to communicate with clients, vendors, and coworkers in a more formal manner than they could with personal email accounts. It also gives a sense of legitimacy and aids in the development of trust among clients and customers.

Your business email solution should help you streamline your productivity, boost your efficiency, and organize your day-to-day communication so you can focus on what matters the most—growing your business. The email services mentioned above are good options to explore because they provide capabilities that will help you achieve just that.