Monday, August 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Best BSNL recharge plan under Rs 190: Details

Best BSNL recharge plan under Rs 190: Details

BSNL has introduced attractive offers and a variety of plans to cater to different user needs. This strategic move sets BSNL apart by delivering appealing advantages at affordable rates, including plans under Rs 200 that cover data and calling services.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2023 8:03 IST
BSNL recharge, tech news, india tv
Image Source : BSNL 3 best recharge plans from BSNL under Rs 190: Details

BSNL, a state-owned telecommunications company is stepping up its game to compete with rivals like Jio and Airtel by offering affordable recharge plans. Over the past months, BSNL has been rolling out enticing offers to its customers, with a range of recharge plan options to suit various needs. In comparison to its competitors, BSNL is standing out by providing compelling benefits at budget-friendly prices. Among its offerings, BSNL presents several plans priced below Rs 200, encompassing both data and calling services.

Rs 184 Plan

One of the options is BSNL's Rs 184 plan. This plan provides users with a daily data allowance of 1GB, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS. The plan is valid for 28 days, making it a cost-effective choice for users seeking a balanced package of connectivity services.

Rs 185 Plan

Another offering is the Rs 185 plan, which closely mirrors the benefits of the Rs 184 plan. Users once again receive 1GB of data per day, 100 daily SMS, and free calling. After consuming the daily data allowance, users can still access the internet at a reduced speed of 40Kbps. Additionally, this plan incorporates the Bundling of Challenges Arena mobile service.

Rs 186 Plan

For users who require slightly more data, BSNL presents the Rs 186 plan. This plan entails the same 1GB daily data allocation, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited calling within any network. Similar to the previous plans, this one comes with a validity period of 28 days.

BSNL's strategy to offer these competitive plans below the Rs 200 mark showcases its commitment to providing affordable yet comprehensive telecommunication services. By addressing the needs of its diverse customer base through these attractively priced plans, BSNL is positioning itself as a strong contender in the highly competitive telecom market.

ALSO READ: Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd-gen) Review: Premium device, but not for everyone

Related Stories
BSNL offers new Rs 2022 prepaid plan with 75GB data per month and unlimited calls

BSNL offers new Rs 2022 prepaid plan with 75GB data per month and unlimited calls

BSNL Plans- Rs 298, Rs 319, Rs 347 and Rs 395: Which one is better?

BSNL Plans- Rs 298, Rs 319, Rs 347 and Rs 395: Which one is better?

BSNL launches CinemaPlus OTT service for its broadband customers | Know price, plans

BSNL launches CinemaPlus OTT service for its broadband customers | Know price, plans

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore for 4G, 5G spectrum allocation to BSNL

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore for 4G, 5G spectrum allocation to BSNL

BSNL launches best 90 days prepaid plan: Details here

BSNL launches best 90 days prepaid plan: Details here

BSNL brings 2 new plans, valid for 84 days : Details

BSNL brings 2 new plans, valid for 84 days : Details

Synoptics Technologies IPO to open on Jun 30, list on NSE Emerge

Synoptics Technologies IPO to open on Jun 30, list on NSE Emerge

BSNL offering Rs. 87 plan, with 1GB of daily data and unlimited calling

BSNL offering Rs. 87 plan, with 1GB of daily data and unlimited calling

BSNL's under Rs 500 plan offers 180 days of validity

BSNL's under Rs 500 plan offers 180 days of validity

In a landscape dominated by fierce competition, BSNL's approach to catering to its customers' needs while maintaining affordability is expected to bolster its user base and retain its standing as a significant player in the industry.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi to launch Redmi K60 Ultra on 14 August: Here's all you need to know

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News