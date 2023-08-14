Best BSNL recharge plan under Rs 190: Details

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL 3 best recharge plans from BSNL under Rs 190: Details

BSNL, a state-owned telecommunications company is stepping up its game to compete with rivals like Jio and Airtel by offering affordable recharge plans. Over the past months, BSNL has been rolling out enticing offers to its customers, with a range of recharge plan options to suit various needs. In comparison to its competitors, BSNL is standing out by providing compelling benefits at budget-friendly prices. Among its offerings, BSNL presents several plans priced below Rs 200, encompassing both data and calling services.

Rs 184 Plan

One of the options is BSNL's Rs 184 plan. This plan provides users with a daily data allowance of 1GB, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS. The plan is valid for 28 days, making it a cost-effective choice for users seeking a balanced package of connectivity services.

Rs 185 Plan

Another offering is the Rs 185 plan, which closely mirrors the benefits of the Rs 184 plan. Users once again receive 1GB of data per day, 100 daily SMS, and free calling. After consuming the daily data allowance, users can still access the internet at a reduced speed of 40Kbps. Additionally, this plan incorporates the Bundling of Challenges Arena mobile service.

Rs 186 Plan

For users who require slightly more data, BSNL presents the Rs 186 plan. This plan entails the same 1GB daily data allocation, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited calling within any network. Similar to the previous plans, this one comes with a validity period of 28 days.

BSNL's strategy to offer these competitive plans below the Rs 200 mark showcases its commitment to providing affordable yet comprehensive telecommunication services. By addressing the needs of its diverse customer base through these attractively priced plans, BSNL is positioning itself as a strong contender in the highly competitive telecom market.

In a landscape dominated by fierce competition, BSNL's approach to catering to its customers' needs while maintaining affordability is expected to bolster its user base and retain its standing as a significant player in the industry.

