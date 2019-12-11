WhatsApp to stop working on these devices from December 31

WhatsApp to drop support for these devices soon

WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular instant messaging service across the globe. One thing that makes it so popular is its support for a wide range of devices. However, the company is dropping support for older generation devices every year for enhanced security. Back in 2016, the company dropped support for BlackBerry and Nokia phones. In 2017, the company stopped supporting some Android, Windows and iOS devices. Now as 2019 is reaching its end, the company has dropped the sad news for some people.

Facebook-owned company has announced that the cross-platform messaging application will stop working on Windows Phone devices starting December 31, 2019. This time, not only the Windows users will suffer but also some iPhone users will go through the pain. The company has also announced that it will be dropping support for iPhone users running iOS 8 or older firmware.

In case you have an Apple iPhone 4 or newer, you can always hit the update option in the Settings app to get to iOS 9 or newer. However, if you are using an iPhone 4 or older, you will need to get a new smartphone in order to be a part of WhatsApp.

Apart from that, some Android users running on Android version 2.3.7 will have to let go of their phones and get new ones to keep up with all the WhatsApp group chats happening.

Unlike the Windows Phone users, Android and iOS users will get some time to either upgrade or update their current smartphones. While WhatsApp will stop working on Windows Phones starting December 31, the Android and iOS users have time till February 1, 2020.

