WhatsApp latest beta gets multi-device login support, improved search and more

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp to get a ton of new features in the upcoming updates.

WhatsApp has been working on bringing more features to its Android and iOS app. The Facebook-owned giant has finally started testing multi-device login support, which will allow users to use one WhatsApp account on more than one smartphone. This will come in handy for WhatsApp Business users as well as casual users who want the app to work on their iPads as well.

Once the multi-device login support is made available, the users will also be able to use WhatsApp Web without needing their phone to stay connected to the internet. The feature is already available on Telegram and it does make the app more convenient for people who use more than just one device.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow users to “search by date” when looking for a particular message in a conversation. While WhatsApp does support word search, this will make it easier to look for messages that were sent on a particular date. It will also come in handy when searching for images.

Currently, the feature is being tested on the iOS version of the app and should arrive on the Android beta channel as well. Alongside that, the company will also be adding the ability to search messages on the web. This will allow users to look for the meaning of a word or searching the specified product online, without needing to leave the app.

Furthermore, WhatsApp will also get an enhanced Storage Usage feature that will allow users to view how much storage saved media has occupied. Unlike the current version of the storage usage monitor, this will bring more information to the table.

WhatsApp allows users to clear the chat of a contact or a group in order to manage the clutter. However, it deletes all the messages sent and received in the conversation. This can end up deleting some of the important texts. In order to solve this, the Facebook-owned giant will soon allow users to clear all messages except for those that have been starred.

Lastly, the cross-platform messaging application is also said to get support for ShareChat video. ShareChat is an Indian social media service that includes chatrooms and more.

