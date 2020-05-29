Twitter now lets you schedule tweets from the web: Know how

Image Source : PIXABAY The feature is for the web version only

Popular micro-blogging site Twitter now allows users to schedule tweets and save them as drafts for ease of posting stuff on the social media platform. To recall, Twitter had announced back in November last year that it is testing the feature and will announce it for users eventually. Read on to know.

How to schedule tweets on Twitter?

The ability to schedule tweets on Twiter is currently available on its web version and users can't do so via Twitter's Android or iOS app versions. Twitter announced the ability via its Twitter support handle. For those who don't know, in order to schedule posts on Twitter, users had to either use the TweetDeck app or any other third-party apps. Now that the feature is live on Twitter, here' how you can use it:

Head to Twitter.com

Log in to your Twitter account with your credentials

Once you are on your Twitter, compose your tweet in the 'What's Happening?" section

Following this, you will see a little calendar icon along with the other icons at the bottom

Tap on the icon and select the desired time and date (in month/day/year and hours/minutes/am and pm format, respectively)

Once selected, tap on the 'Confirm' option to schedule the tweet

You can also save drafts of the tweets on Twitter's web version. However, only the drafts saved on the desktop version will be synced with each other. The ones written on the app won't sync.

