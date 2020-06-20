Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter India celebrates International Yoga Day with new hashtags and emojis.

International Yoga Day is scheduled for tomorrow, June 21. It has arrived alongside Fathers Day, Solar Eclipse and a few other events this year. As always, a lot of people will be celebrating the event by promoting the health benefits that one can achieve with the help of yoga. To make this better, Twitter has introduced a new emoji for the special event.

Twitter has created a custom emoji for International Yoga Day 2020. This will popup with certain hashtags. These hashtags include #InternationalYogaDay2020, #InternationalYogaDay, #YogaDay2020, #YogaDay, #MyLifeMyYoga, #योगदिवस and #अंतर्राष्ट्रीययोगदिवस.

The social media giant did keep the Indian audience in mind as they not only included emojis on English hashtags but also brought them for the ones in the Hindi language.

It is not only the language where the company made Indians feel proud but also the emoji itself. The emoji is made using the Indian tricolour in the background with the figure of a person performing Siddhasana.

