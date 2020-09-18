Sony launches new wireless WH-1000MX4 noise cancelling headphones in India: Features, Specifications

Image Source : SONY Sony WH-1000MX4 in Black

Sony has launched the much-rumoured WH-1000MX4 headphones in its 1000X lineup of products in India. The new headphones feature noise cancellation as its main highlight and is a successor to the Sony WH-1000MX3 that became quite popular when it was launched back in 2018. Read on to know more about the new headphones.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Features, Specifications

The new Sony headphones, with a lightweight design, come with HD noise cancelling processor QN1 and are touted to deliver Sony's best noise-cancelling performance. With the help of the new processor and the new Bluetooth Audio SoC, the noise and music are adjusted over 700 times per second, that too, in real-time. The headphones support hi-res audio for a frequency range of up to 40kHz.

IndiaTV Tech spoke to Mani B, Product Manager of Audio Business at Sony India, regarding the new launch. When asked about how ANC has evolved from Sony WH-1000MX3 to the Sony WH-1000MX4, he said, "Several improvements have happened in WH-1000XM4 from WH-1000XM3. Noise Cancellation performance is better by up to 20% thanks to algorithm improvement. DSEE Extreme upscales low-quality content to near Hi-Res, Speak-to-chat, wearing detection LDAC support and Multi-point connectivity has been newly introduced. So, there are quite a lot of improvement over WH-1000XM3."

He further stated, "The QN1 processor used in WH-1000XM4 is quite powerful making it cancel almost all of the ambient sound. Also, Hi-Res Audio support with LDAC & DSEE Extreme ensures best audio listening experience in WH-1000XM4," making the new headphones and even its predecessor different from their competition.

The Sony WH-1000MX4 comes with speak-to-chat smart listening tech that stops the music and lets the ambient sound come in when you start talking to someone. Its location recognition feature uses Sense Engine to customise music settings as per your location and the wearing detection feature detects whether or not you are wearing the headphones (with the help of a proximity sensor and 2 acceleration sensors) and plays the music accordingly.

Additionally, the headphones support 30 hours playback time, Quick charging feature, multi-point connectivity for pairing with two devices simultaneously, LDAC and DSEE Extreme support for enhancement of compressed audio files, and ouch control access (for calling, changing songs, volume up/down) with tapping on the headphones. There is also support for Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa, along with the ability to customise equaliser via the Headphones Connect app.

When asked about his views on the presence of ANC in audio, Mani B suggested that "ANC is very important in headphones as it lets users to enjoy music without any interference of noise. Also, it helps users to concentrate on their work/music by blocking all distractions."

Sony WH-1000MX4 Price, Availability

The Sony WH-1000MX4 noise-cancelling headphones come with a priced tag of Rs. 29,990 and fall in the high-end audio segment. It will be available to buy via Sony retails stores, major electronic stores, ShopatSC.com, and exclusively via online portal Amazon India, starting today. The pair comes in Black and Silver colour options.

As an introductory offer, the headphones will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,500, bringing the price down to Rs. 29,490 until September 30.

