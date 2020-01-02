This is how Samsung’s upcoming ‘Zero Bezel’ TV might look like

Image Source : 4KFILME Samsung 'zero bezel' TV

Samsung will be launching a number of products at the forthcoming CES 2020 tradeshow in Las Vegas. One of the products is the South Korean company’s ‘zero bezel’ TV, for which a new leak hints at its looks. Read on to know how Samsung’s bezel-less TV might look like:

According to a report by the German website 4Kfilme, Samsung’s smart TV with almost zero bezels could fall in the company’s 2020 8K QLED series. The smart TVs in the lineup are expected to come with 8K resolution and a QLED display panel.

Samsung is teasing the ‘zero bezel’ TV with the slogan, “Experience the power of a future across all borders.”

As per the images, the bezel-less TV is likely to come without a wall-mounting. The upcoming TV lineup is likely to be a continuation of Samsung’s T series, and could possibly be named either the Q900T or the Q950T. The ‘zero bezel’ TV might span 65-inch and above, depending upon the display size variants it will get.

In addition to this, the new bezel-less TV might be accompanied by a new Q800T soundbar.

However, other details regarding the upcoming Samsung ‘zero bezel’ TV or the soundbar remain unknown.

