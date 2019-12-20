Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications leaked: Snapdragon 855, 48MP camera and more

Image Source : @ONLEAKS / TWITTER Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy S11 series next in a few months. Before beginning the new decade, the company might launch a Lite variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10. Rumours have surfaced online, not only for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, but also for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Now, we have more details about the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite.

According to a report by WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor inside. The device will get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with the model number SM-G770F. Also, the smartphone might not get an Exynos variant for markets outside the United States.

Seems like #GalaxyA91 nd #GalaxyS10Lite are in fact two different devices. Actually S10 Lite is very likely the yet unreleased SM-A905 I told you bout back in June nd which comes with 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED flat display, centered punch-hole, SD855, 48MP TiltOIS + 12MP Ultra Wide + 5MP pic.twitter.com/lCwSGSfJsr — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 19, 2019

The device is said to be backed by a massive 4,000mAh battery coupled with 45W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Google's Android 10 layered with OneUI 2.0 out of the box.

Apart from the basic specifications, the camera details of the smartphone have also surfaced online. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle and a 5MP macro camera sensor. Upfront, the smartphone is said to sport a single 32MP shooter. The front camera will be housed in a punch-hole at the top of the display, similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The report further suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be made available in three colour variants including Black, White, and Blue. As for the pricing, Samsung is expected to come with a price tag of EUR 679.99, which roughly converts to Rs. 54,000.