Samsung Galaxy M21 launching in India on March 16: Here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy M21 will come with a waterdrop style notched display.

Samsung Galaxy M21 is scheduled to launch in India on March 16. The smartphone will be a successor to the last year's budget-oriented Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphone. The key highlights of the upcoming device have been revealed via a dedicated page on Amazon. Aside from giving a quick glance at the key specifications of the smartphone, the dedicated page also shows the design of the upcoming Galaxy M21.

According to Amazon's dedicated page, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery. Just like most Samsung devices, the Galaxy M21 will also feature a Super AMOLED panel upfront. It will sport a 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

As far as the design is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 looks a lot like the Galaxy M31 from the back. Even on the front, it gets a waterdrop style notched display making it look similar to even the last year's Samsung Galaxy M20.

According to the leaks and rumours, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. It is said to pack in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Just like the M31, the Galaxy M21 is also said to run Android 10 based One UI 2.0 right out of the box. It will be made available in three colour variants - Blue, Black and Violet.