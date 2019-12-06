Realme XT 730G, Realme Buds to launch on December 17: Here's what to expect

Image Source : REALME / TWITTER Realme India launching its truly wireless earphones on December 17.

Realme is hosting an event in New Delhi India on December 17, where they will be unveiling the all-new Realme XT 730G smartphone. Alongside the new smartphone, the company will also be launching its much-awaited truly wireless earphones. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer teased the earphones at the Realme X2 Pro launch event and now Realme India CEO Madhav Seth has shared a picture on Twitter wearing the upcoming Realme earphones.

According to the teaser and images, the upcoming Realme truly wireless earphones look quite a lot like Apple's Airpods. Unlike the Airpods, the Realme Buds or Realme Airpods will be available in a variety of colour options. The company has shown three colour variants till now including Yellow, Black and White.

Apart from that, the company will also be launching the Realme XT 730G. As the name suggests, the smartphone will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

Also Read: Realme X2 Pro First Impressions: Flagship with the fastest charging technology

In terms of specifications, the Realme XT 730G is expected to come with a set of specifications that are similar to the previously launched Realme XT. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

For more technology news, click here

Related Video